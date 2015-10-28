Oct 28 Kettle potato chips maker Diamond Foods Inc said it will be acquired by snacks maker Snyder's-Lance Inc for about $1.91 billion, including about $640 million in debt.

Diamond stockholders will receive 0.775 Snyder's-Lance shares and $12.50 in cash for each share they hold. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)