Feb 8 Diamond Foods Inc, maker of
Emerald nuts and Pop Secret popcorn, said on Wednesday it was
changing its top management after an internal audit found it
needed to restate results due to improper accounting for
payments to walnut growers.
The following are key events in the accounting scandal that
has plagued its planned purchase of Pringles from Procter &
Gamble Co and hammered its shares:
April 5, 2011 - Diamond announces plans to buy Pringles from
Procter & Gamble for $1.5 billion in stock.
Aug. 3, 2011 - Diamond receives final anti-trust clearance
on its proposed acquisition of Pringles.
Sept. 27, 2011 -- The Wall Street Journal raises questions
about the timing and accounting of Diamond's payments to walnut
growers.
Nov. 1, 2011 - Diamond says it is delaying the closing of
its Pringles deal to the first half of 2012 from December 2011
to allow the company time to complete an investigation into its
accounting for certain crop payments to walnut growers.
Nov. 17, 2011 - Diamond announces death of board member
Joseph Silveira. The cause of his death is later reported as a
suicide. Silveira had recused himself from the probe since the
firm he was president of manages walnut-growing properties.
Dec. 12, 2011 - Diamond says it will delay filing its
quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission due to an audit committee probe, centered on a
certain "momentum payment" made to walnut growers on Sept. 2,
just days after Diamond's final payment for the 2010 crop.
Dec. 15, 2011 - Diamond says the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has launched a probe into its accounting of
payments to walnut growers, raising concerns that its deal to
buy Pringles would be further delayed.
Jan. 12, 2012 - The Wall Street Journal reports that federal
prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into Diamond's
payments to walnut growers.
Feb. 8, 2012 - Diamond changes its top management after its
audit committee found that the company would need to restate its
results for fiscal 2010 and 2011 due to improper accounting for
payments to walnut growers.
The audit committee discovered that a payment of about $20
million to walnut growers in August 2010 and another amount of
about $60 million in September 2011 were not booked in the
correct periods.
The company put Michael Mendes, its chairman, president and
chief executive, and Steven Neil, its chief financial officer,
on administrative leave. It named director Rick Wolford as
acting CEO and made Michael Murphy of Alix Partners acting
finance chief.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)