Feb 17 Diamond Foods Inc's new
management moved this week to mend its strained relationship
with its California walnut growers, suppliers of one of the
company's most important raw materials.
"Recently, this long-standing important relationship has
been strained and now needs to be addressed," Diamond said in a
letter to the growers, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
But several of the growers, who say they have been underpaid
by Diamond for some time, told Reuters that they were not
convinced by the company's efforts.
Diamond made a payment to those farmers this week and seemed
to say in the letter that its payments had not been competitive
with what those growers can expect from other buyers, especially
overseas.
"We realize that our growers are looking for us to be
competitive with the other alternatives available to them,"
Diamond said in the letter.
Some growers have told Reuters that they planed to stop
selling their walnuts to Diamond because the company has been
underpaying them for several years.
In the letter, Diamond also said it was pushing back the
contract renewal date with the growers by three months to June,
giving the company and acting Chief Executive Rick Wolford more
time to meet with farmers to convince them to stay with the
company.
Diamond has largely focused on selling nuts to the U.S.
retail market and built a consumer-focused company with Emerald
brand snack nuts, Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, staying
out of the booming Chinese walnut market.
The company, which removed its chief executive and chief
financial officer last week after an internal probe found
improper accounting of payments to growers, said it has begun to
change its purchasing philosophy and plans to complete that
process over the next several months.
Still, at least six growers said they were disappointed with
Diamond's latest payment.
Two farmers said they received about 23 cents a pound from
the company this week, bringing their payment for the 2011 crop
to less than 70 cents a pound, so far.
Diamond pays its farmers in installments after receiving the
walnuts in the fall, and will make at least more payment for the
walnuts received last year.
"When you consider other suppliers and farmers I've been
talking to, the overall price should be around $1.50 to $1.60 (a
pound) for the year," said Guy Harris, who sells about 400 tons
of walnuts every year and owns Diamond shares.
"They will have to magically come up with 80-90 cents a
pound in (the final payment). Historically, that hasn't happened
and I just don't think that's going to happen now."
Diamond declined to comment.
