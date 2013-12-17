UPDATE 2-Late outflows mar Schroders' full-year profit beat
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
LONDON Dec 17 Atlas Mara, a new shell company backed by the former boss of Barclays Bob Diamond, said it had raised gross proceeds of $325 million by listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Diamond, who was ousted from Barclays last year after the Libor rate-rigging scandal, has set up Atlas Mara with billionaire entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar, chief executive of Mara Group. The proceeds from the initial public offering included a $20 million investment by its founders.
The vehicle will be managed by Atlas Merchant Capital, the merchant bank Diamond has set up in New York with a view to expand into sub-Saharah African banks and financial services.
Conditional dealings in the shares will begin on Tuesday. Citigroup acted as advisor on the IPO.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
LONDON, March 2 Insurer Legal & General has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.
* CEO says has seen positive inflows into equity products in Q1.