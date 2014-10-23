Oct 23 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit, hurt by a non-cash impairment charge of $109 million before tax as a result of retiring and scrapping six semisubmersible rigs.

Net income fell to $52.6 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $94.7 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's revenue rose 4.5 percent to $737.7 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)