* Says "next to zero" contracts for deepwater rigs
* 2nd-quarter profit beats estimates
* Shares fall as much as 7.4 pct
(Adds comments from conference call, analyst comments)
By Anet Josline Pinto
Aug 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc said
there were "next to zero" contracts for deepwater rigs,
highlighting the contrast between subdued offshore drilling
activity and a recent resurgence in shale drilling.
The company's shares fell as much as 7.4 percent on Monday
as the outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected quarterly
profit.
Oil producers - especially those operating in North American
shale fields - are putting rigs back to work as global oil
prices recover from 13-year lows hit in January.
But offshore drilling activity is not expected to pick up
anytime soon, given the formidably higher costs of operating
fields in deep waters.
Diamond Offshore, which has scrapped dividend and retired
rigs to cope with falling demand, took a $612 million writedown
for eight offshore rigs in the second quarter.
"Some of the larger diversified oilfield service providers
have declared a bottom in activity and are suggesting that a
recovery is imminent," Chief Executive Marc Edwards said on a
conference call. "While this may be the case for certain onshore
basins, it is not so for deepwater drilling."
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services
provider, said last month the oil downturn appeared to have
bottomed out. Halliburton Co forecast a "modest uptick"
in North American rig count in the second half of the year.
New offshore rigs continue to hit the seas even as older
rigs roll off contracts and customer spending falls, creating a
"perfect storm" for drillers, Edwards said.
Separately, Diamond Offshore's rival Transocean Ltd
said on Monday it would take full control of its master limited
partnership Transocean Partners LLC - a move aimed at
reducing costs and improving liquidity.
The deal, with an enterprise value of about $1.6 billion,
will eliminate $29 million in payments to Transocean Partners
unitholders and about $10 million in other costs, Tudor,
Pickering, Holt & Co analysts wrote in a note.
Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $589.9 million, or
$4.30 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. A year earlier,
it had a profit of $87.4 million, or 64 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share, well
above the average analyst estimate of 3 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17.4 percent to $388.7 million, but beat the
average estimate of $373.5 million.
Diamond Offshore shares were down 5.5 percent at $21.44 in
late morning trading, while Transocean shares were down 6
percent at $10.32.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Writing by
Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Kirti Pandey)