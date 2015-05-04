May 4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, reported a net loss compared with a year ago profit, mainly due to an impairment charge of $319 million as it wrote down the value eight rigs.

The company reported net loss of $255.7 million, or $1.86 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $145.8 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's total revenue fell 12.6 percent to $620 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)