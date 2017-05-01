BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
Diamond, majority owned by Loews Corp, said net income fell to $23.5 million, or 17 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $87.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 20.5 percent to $374.2 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million