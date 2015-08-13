BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank on Thursday posted a 13.9 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year at 4.67 billion shillings ($46.01 million). ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.