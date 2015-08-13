BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank on Thursday reported a 13.9 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of the year to 4.67 billion shillings ($46.01 million).
Net interest income rose to 6.87 billion shillings from 6.06 billion shillings in the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement, reflecting growth in its loan book.
Non-interest income, from activities like trading of foreign exchange, also rose during the period.
Gains were tempered by an increase in operating expenses to 4.57 billion shillings from 3.80 billion shillings, Diamond Trust said. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.