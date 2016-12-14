BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 14 Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc said it would pay $2.43 billion to buy acreage in Texas' Permian Basin, adding to a string of deals in the prolific shale field.
Diamondback said it would pay privately held Brigham Resources Operating LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream LLC $1.62 billion in cash and 7.69 million of its shares to acquire all of their leasehold interests and related assets.
The deal will give Diamondback interests on 76,319 net acres in Pecos and Reeves counties in Texas, bringing the company's total leasehold interests in the Permian Basin to about 182,000 net acres. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.