BOSTON Aug 31 Hedge fund Diamondback
Capital Management, which had been embroiled in the U.S.
government's insider trading case, has agreed to pay back
roughly $1 million to settle an insider trading case, according
to a court filing released on Wednesday.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based firm, which has not been
accused of any wrongdoing, made the money after a former
portfolio manager illegally traded on a tip that Axcan Pharma
would be acquired.
Anthony Scolaro, the former manager, pleaded guilty last
year to criminal charges of having used inside information that
was misappropriated by two lawyers at Ropes & Gray LLP to trade
on behalf of Diamondback.
Scolaro settled his civil case with the SEC and agreed to
pay back roughly $200,000.
Diamondback, which has roughly $4 billion in assets, was
named as a defendant in the SEC's case.
Last year federal agents raided Diamondback and three other
hedge funds as part of the government's far reaching probe into
how fund managers use so-called expert network firms to put them
in touch with industry experts to give them an edge in making
their trades.
The other funds, Level Global, Loch Capital Management and
Barai Capital have shut down or are in the process of shutting
down.
Two years ago Diamondback settled charges with the SEC that
it violated a short-selling rule four times between August 2005
and October 2005.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)