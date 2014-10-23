Oct 23 Diamondcorp Plc
* Members of AMCU employed at company's Lace diamond project
in free state province of south africa commenced strike action
at 06h00 this morning
* Matter in dispute is management's refusal to employ two
full-time salaried shop stewards
* 'No work, no pay' rule will apply; AMCU is majority union
at lace mine
* Until such time as strike ends, development tunnelling in
upper k4 mining block and processing of development kimberlite
will continue with non-AMCU members
* A mine development project of less than 260 workers does
not require and cannot afford two full-time shop stewards-CEO
