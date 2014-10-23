Oct 23 Diamondcorp Plc

* Members of AMCU employed at company's Lace diamond project in free state province of south africa commenced strike action at 06h00 this morning

* Matter in dispute is management's refusal to employ two full-time salaried shop stewards

* 'No work, no pay' rule will apply; AMCU is majority union at lace mine

* Until such time as strike ends, development tunnelling in upper k4 mining block and processing of development kimberlite will continue with non-AMCU members

* A mine development project of less than 260 workers does not require and cannot afford two full-time shop stewards-CEO