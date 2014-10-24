JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South African police used rubber bullets on Friday to disperse strikers from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) who were blocking the entrance to a mine operated by London-listed Diamondcorp, a police spokesman said.

Police spokesman Stephen Thakeng told Reuters that four of the striking workers were injured and 16 were arrested for public violence in the latest flare-up of labour unrest in South Africa's mining sector. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Dolan)