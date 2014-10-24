Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South African police used rubber bullets on Friday to disperse strikers from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) who were blocking the entrance to a mine operated by London-listed Diamondcorp, a police spokesman said.
Police spokesman Stephen Thakeng told Reuters that four of the striking workers were injured and 16 were arrested for public violence in the latest flare-up of labour unrest in South Africa's mining sector. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Dolan)
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.