March 21 Diamond Foods Inc, the snacks
and walnut seller that is being probed by regulators for
improper accounting is in talks with private equity investors
over a minority stake in the company, CNBC business television
said on Wednesday, citing a Wall Street Journal report.
A spokesman for Diamond, the maker of Pop Secret popcorn and
Kettle Chips, could not be reached for comment.
In February, Diamond removed its chief executive and chief
financial officer and said it would need to restate earnings for
2011 and 2010 after its audit committee found that payments to
walnut growers had been improperly booked.
The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and sources have told Reuters that federal
prosecutors are also probing its accounting.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)