* Nasdaq extends deadline to file 1st-qtr results till June 11

* Also receives late filing notice for 2nd-qtr

March 19 Diamond Foods Inc, which is being probed by regulators for improper accounting, said the Nasdaq Stock Market extended the deadline for the snack food maker to file its first-quarter results to June 11.

Diamond, owner of Pop Secret popcorn, Kettle chips and Emerald nuts brands, also said it received a received a notice from Nasdaq for a delay in filing its second-quarter report.

In February, Diamond removed its chief executive and chief financial officer and said it would need to restate earnings for 2011 and 2010 after its audit committee found that payments to walnut growers had been improperly booked.

The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and sources have told Reuters that federal prosecutors are also probing its accounting.

Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $25 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)