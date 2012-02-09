* CEO Michael Mendes replaced by director Rick Wolford
* To restate results for 2010, 2011
* P&G says Diamond news "disappointing"
* Shares fall 40 pct after hours
(Adds investor comment, details)
By Mihir Dalal
Feb 8 Diamond Foods Inc removed
top management after a probe by its audit committee found that
the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers,
sending its shares down 40 percent in after-hours trading.
The company, maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop
Secret popcorn, also said that earnings for its 2010 and 2011
fiscal years will need to be restated to account for the
payments.
The result of the investigation and share drop has thrown
into doubt the company's deal to buy the Pringles potato chip
business from Procter & Gamble Co., which was to be paid
for with Diamond shares.
"There's a very, very low chance of the Pringles (deal)
happening now," said a Diamond investor who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Chief Executive Michael Mendes and Chief Financial Officer
Steve Neil have been placed on administrative leave, the company
said in a statement, adding that it was seeking permanent
replacements for the two men.
Diamond named director Rick Wolford as acting chief
executive and Michael Murphy of consulting firm Alix Partners as
acting finance chief.
The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over the accounting. In addition, the Wall
Street Journal on Jan. 12 reported that U.S. prosecutors have
launched a criminal inquiry.
The announcement Wednesday is the latest shock to Diamond
investors since the probe over payments was announced in
November. Adding to the cloud over the company was the suicide
that month of Diamond board member Joseph Silveira, who was on
the audit committee but recused himself from the probe since he
was president of a firm that manages walnut-growing properties.
Diamond's audit committee found that a payment of about $20
million to walnut growers in August 2010 and another amount of
about $60 million in September 2011 were not booked in the
correct periods, the company said.
It is unclear precisely when they payments should have been
booked but any delays from one fiscal year to the next could
artificially reduce the company's costs and boost earnings in
that period.
The costs would then increase in subsequent years.
In the years ended July 31, 2010 and 2011, the company reported
earnings before taxes of $40.2 million and $69.1 million
respectively."
Additional information could be discovered as part of the
audit committee's ongoing investigation or as the financial
restatements are prepared, the company said in a filing with the
SEC.
The company has been besieged with questions about whether
the way the payments were booked was intended to make the
company's earnings look better while it negotiated to buy
Pringles from P&G.
A spokesman for P&G said the Diamond announcement was
"breaking news" to the company and that it was considering what
steps to take next.
"The information released by Diamond Foods is very
disappointing," P&G spokesman Paul Fox said. "Pringles remains a
valuable asset and it has attracted considerable interest from
other outside parties."
"We need to be focused on building Pringles and on its
employees." Those employees would move to Diamond under terms of
the deal.
Tom Pirko, CEO of Bevmark Consulting said he expects it to
take some time for Diamond -- whose shares have fallen nearly 80
percent since hitting a high of $96.13 in September -- to
recover from the probe.
"Essentially what has happened is a kind of surgery to
excise a tumor," Pirko said. "The company has lost faith with
investors. They're going to have to make wholesale changes to
their culture, their business practices, their accounts, their
communications."
FALL FROM GRACE
Mendes, whose removal is a fall from grace, joined Diamond
in 1991 and quickly rose through the ranks to become CEO in
1997. He transformed the company from a co-operative of walnut
growers into one of the biggest snack food companies in the
United States.
After the company went public in 2005, Mendes spent millions
on popular brands like Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, and
moved the company's headquarters from its rural base in
Stockton, California, to San Francisco.
Neil, a veteran finance professional, had been CFO since
early 2008. He previously held the top finance jobs at lens
makers Cooper Cos Inc and Ocular Sciences, and at the
generic drugs company Perrigo Co.
"It's a good thing that they're cleaning house and getting
some new guys in there," the Diamond investor said. "It shows
that the board is committed to doing things properly."
Diamond shares fell to $21.13 in after-hours trading from
Wednesday's Nasdaq close of $36.66, wiping more than $326
million off the company's market value.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; additional reporting
and writing by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard Orr)