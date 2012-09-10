Sept 10 The Nasdaq Stock Market gave Diamond Foods Inc until Dec. 7 to become current in its filing of financial statements before the food company would face a delisting, the company said on Monday.

The maker of Emerald snack nuts and Kettle Chips said it has until Dec. 7 to file its reports and until Jan. 14, 2013, to hold its annual shareholder meeting, in order to stay listed on Nasdaq.

Diamond, which has faced a slew of financial problems, said it intends to file its amended financial reports and other financial reports as soon as possible.

The company is in the process of restating its financial statements for fiscal 2010 and 2011 after an investigation uncovered improper accounting.

It missed the deadline for filing the restatement and had requested a hearing with Nasdaq to delay any delisting.

Controversy surrounding the improper accounting of payments to walnut farmers claimed the jobs of Diamond's CEO and CFO and scuttled its plan to acquire Pringles potato chips.