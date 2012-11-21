BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
(Corrects time period in paragraph 1. Also fixes paragraph 2 to say the former CFO was fired, not that he resigned)
Nov 21 Diamond Foods Inc's former Chief Executive Michael Mendes formally resigned from the company, nine months after being put on administrative leave following an accounting scandal that hurt the company's ability to do business.
The company also fired its former chief financial officer, Steven Neil, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Both executives will not receive any severance payment, the maker of Emerald Nuts and Kettle Chips said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.