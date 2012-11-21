Nov 21 Diamond Foods Inc's former Chief
Executive Michael Mendes formally resigned from the company,
nine months after being put on administrative leave following an
accounting scandal that hurt the company's ability to do
business.
The company also fired its former chief financial officer,
Steven Neil, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop Secret
popcorn recently restated financial results for fiscal years
2010 and 2011 after an internal probe found that it had
accounted for some payments to farmers in the wrong fiscal
periods.
The scandal led to the ouster of Mendes and Neil in February
and the appointment of former Hostess Brands chief Brian
Driscoll as chief executive in May.
Under a separation agreement, Mendes will repay the company
$2.7 million, which was his total bonus for fiscal 2010 and
fiscal 2011, and return 6,665 shares of Diamond stock that were
awarded to him after fiscal 2010.
The cash amount will be deducted from the $5.4 million that
Diamond owes to Mendes under his retirement plan, the company
said in the filing.
Both executives will not receive any severance payment, the
company said.
Diamond Foods shares, which have fallen 59 percent this
year, closed at $13.09 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.