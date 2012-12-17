Dec 17 Diamond Foods reported a first-quarter net loss on Monday, hurt by an accounting scandal.

The maker of Emerald nuts and Kettle chips lost $10.7 million, or 49 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, ended on Oct. 31, compared to net earnings of $10.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company was recently rocked by an accounting scandal that ultimately led to the restatement of financial results that wiped away $56.5 million in profits from fiscal 2010 and 2011.

Earlier this month, it reported slightly better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, ended in July.