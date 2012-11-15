Nov 15 Shares of Diamond Foods Inc fell
as much as 25 percent and some brokerages slashed their price
targets for the maker of Emerald nuts and Kettle chips, after it
restated financial results and wiped $56.5 million off profits.
Diamond shares fell to a six-year low of $14.50 on heavy
volumes, making it one of the biggest percentage losers on the
Nasdaq, before recovering to $15.40.
On Wednesday, Diamond restated its financial results for
fiscal years 2010 and 2011 and posted a net loss for the first
three quarters of 2012 after it improperly accounted for
payments to walnut farmers.
"The restatement was the first step on the road to recovery
and, based on the choppy snack results and plummeting walnut
volumes, it looks like the road will be longer than expected,"
analyst William B Chappell of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said.
Diamond has been battling to stay listed on the Nasdaq after
the scandal, which claimed the jobs of top executives and
scuttled its plan to buy Pringles potato chips.
It turned to discounting in the midst of the scandal but is
now trying to rebuild premiums for its snack brands.
"(Diamond) continues to make efforts to repair grower
relationships to secure walnuts for its culinary and
international businesses, though supply likely will remain tight
in the near-to-medium term," Kenneth Zaslow of BMO Capital
Markets wrote in a note.
BMO cut its price target on the stock to $13 from $18 while
Barclays Capital halved its price target on the stock to $12
from $25.
"The (company) is clearly in rebuilding mode and while a new
strategy for the snack business might be the right approach, we
believe that it will also continue to put pressure on the growth
outlook," analysts at Jefferies & Company wrote in a note titled
'Restated ... Not Reassured'.
It kept its price target for the stock unchanged at $27.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)