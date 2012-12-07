BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
Dec 7 Diamond Foods Inc reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Friday versus a year-ago profit, hurt by costs related to an accounting probe and earnings restatement.
The maker of Emerald nuts and Kettle chips posted a net loss of $32.9 million, or $1.52 per share, in the three months ended July 31, versus a net profit of $2.8 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* Signed share purchase agreement with financial institution in context of its share buyback program