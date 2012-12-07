Dec 7 Diamond Foods Inc reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Friday versus a year-ago profit, hurt by costs related to an accounting probe and earnings restatement.

The maker of Emerald nuts and Kettle chips posted a net loss of $32.9 million, or $1.52 per share, in the three months ended July 31, versus a net profit of $2.8 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.