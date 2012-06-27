* Board accused of failing to oversee company
* Lawsuit follows recent ruling on derivative cases
June 27 The board of Diamond Foods Inc
failed to properly oversee the snack food company, damaging its
reputation and costing it the chance to buy rival Pringles,
according to a shareholder lawsuit filed on Wednesday.
Diamond Foods has been embroiled in an accounting scandal
involving the timing of payments to walnut growers. The
company's chief executive and chief financial officer resigned
and its stock price fell from last year's high of $96.13 to
Wednesday's close of $17.49, a loss of about 80 percent.
The accounting scandal also destroyed Diamond Foods'
proposed $2.35 billion acquisition of Pringles from The Procter
& Gamble Co, according to court documents.
The lawsuit by the Board of Trustees of City of Hialeah
Employees' Retirement System accused the board of
misrepresenting the company's financial condition. The
plaintiffs did not specify a dollar amount for damages.
Diamond Foods did not immediately respond to requests for a
comment.
The lawsuit in Delaware's Court of Chancery is what is known
as a derivative complaint, meaning the shareholder seeks
permission to step into the shoes of the company and hold
directors and officers responsible for harm they caused.
Any recovery is paid to the company and shareholders benefit
only indirectly.
The lawsuit makes many of the same allegations as a
derivative lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge William
Alsup in California last month.
Since then, Chancery Court Judge Travis Laster ruled that
dismissal of a derivative lawsuit by one plaintiff did not
prevent a different plaintiff from bringing essentially the same
case.
Laster has been a frequent critic of plaintiffs' attorneys
he accuses of "fast-filing" cases to gain control of litigation.
His ruling earlier this month involved Botox-maker Allergan Inc
, and Laster said that a dismissal of a derivative
lawsuit against Allergan in California did not prevent a similar
case being brought in Delaware.
The case is Board of Trustees of City of Hialeah Employees'
Retirement System v Michael J Mendes et al, Delaware Court of
Chancery, No. 7657.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; editing by Carol Bishopric)