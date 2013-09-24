* Company says a successor expected to be found by March 31
* Russell Reynolds Associates hired to search for new CEO
Sept 24 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
said Chief Executive Lawrence Dickerson would retire once a
successor is found, expected by March 31.
Dickerson, 60, has been with the company for 34 years,
becoming chief executive in May 2008.
He has been a director since March 1998, before which he was
the chief operating officer.
Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $8.75 billion,
is majority owned by conglomerate Loews Corp, which has
presence in hotel, energy and financial services.
Diamond Offshore had reported a higher-than-expected profit
for the second quarter in July.
The company has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to search
for a new CEO.
Diamond Offshore shares closed at $62.95 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.