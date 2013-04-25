BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit.
Net income fell to $176 million, or $1.27 per share, from $185.2 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5 percent to $729.7 million.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: