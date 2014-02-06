BRIEF-BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALES PROCESS FOR CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it set aside funds for an uncertain tax position related to its Egyptian operations.
Net income fell to $93 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $156 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $726 million.
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service