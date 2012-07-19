July 19 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a lower quarterly profit due to a fall in utilization rates for its rigs.

Utilization rate - a ratio measuring the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company's fleet - dipped for the company's deepwater and ultra-deepwater floaters and jack-up rigs.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said second-quarter net income was $201.5 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with $266.6 million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $738.2 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)