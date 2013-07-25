* Deepwater rig use at 99 pct vs 83 pct year ago

* Second-quarter profit $1.33/share vs est $1.24/share

* One ultra-deepwater unit in shipyard 10 months (Rewrites with rig delays, share price move)

July 25 Rig maintenance and the delayed arrival of two new rigs for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc overshadowed higher-than-expected second-quarter profits, and the stock fell 3.5 percent.

Diamond's fleet status report issued late on Wednesday included 10 months of maintenance for one rig and delays of a few months for the start of contracts for two new ones. Analysts said estimates would come down as a result, with Simmons & Co cutting its 2014 earnings per share number to $5.65 from $6.49.

Diamond shares were down 3.5 percent at $69.02 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second-quarter net income fell 8 percent to $185 million, or $1.33 per share, from $201 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier, although last year's number included 36 cents per share from the sale of five rigs.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $758 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $767 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Utilization of Diamond's standard deepwater rigs rose to 99 percent from 83 percent a year earlier. Utilization, measuring the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company's fleet, also rose for its ultra-deepwater and jack-up rigs.

Day rates for Diamond's deepwater rigs rose about 10 percent in the second quarter.

Bigger rival Noble Corp reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit last Wednesday, as the rates paid for its rigs improved and the amount of downtime decreased.

Diamond, which has a market value of about $10 billion and is majority owned by Loews Corp, said it will pay a special quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular cash dividend of 125 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Andre Grenon)