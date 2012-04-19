* Adj Q1 EPS $1.21 vs est. $0.99
* Q1 rev down 5 pct
(Adds details on outlook)
April 19 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations and
said it was optimistic about winning more rig contracts as the
market strengthens.
Noble Corp, which posted better-than-expected results
on Wednesday, also said rising demand in the deepwater drilling
market had led to a flurry of contracts.
"We are optimistic about future contracting opportunities
for our fleet, given the continuing market strength in the
offshore drilling industry," Diamond Offshore Chief Executive
Larry Dickerson said in a statement.
Utilization rates -- a ratio measuring the number of rigs
being used as a percentage of a company's fleet -- rose in the
quarter for Diamond Offshore's deepwater rigs. Daily rates for
renting the rigs also rose.
The company, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said
first-quarter net income fell to $185.2 million, or $1.33 per
share, from $250.6 million, or $1.80 per share, a year ago.
Excluding a gain on the sale of a rig, adjusted profit was
$1.21 per share, higher than analysts' expectations of 99 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 5 percent to $768.6 million, but beat market
estimates of $756.7 million.
Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $9.20 billion,
said it will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a
regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share.
Diamond shares, which have gained about a fifth of their
value so far this year, closed at $66.15 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Viraj Nair)