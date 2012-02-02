(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
, the fifth-largest offshore contract driller by market
value, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher
day rates for its deepwater rigs, and declared a special
quarterly cash dividend.
Diamond, which is majority-owned by Loews Corp, said
fourth-quarter net income fell to $188 million, or $1.36 per
share, from $242 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $748 million.
The company said it would pay a special dividend of 75 cents
per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents.
Both dividends are payable on March 1 to shareholders of record
on Feb. 13.
Noble Corp, owner of the third-largest offshore
fleet, reported a rise in quarterly profit last week, though the
amount of fleet downtime remains a challenge for the company.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)