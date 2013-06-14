June 14 Diamond Resorts International Inc filed
with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $200 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
The Nevada-based company operates 80 Diamond Resorts in the
continental United States, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and
Europe.
The company, which has a network of 295 vacation
destinations, offers programs under which members can acquire
vacation ownership interests in the form of points.
Diamond Resorts plans to use the net proceeds for working
capital, debt repayment and for expansion into new geographic
markets. The filing did not reveal how many shares it expects to
sell. ()
The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRII", listed Credit
Suisse Securities as lead underwriter to its offering.
Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and
Guggenheim Securities were listed as the main underwriters.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.