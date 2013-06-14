June 14 Diamond Resorts International Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Nevada-based company operates 80 Diamond Resorts in the continental United States, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

The company, which has a network of 295 vacation destinations, offers programs under which members can acquire vacation ownership interests in the form of points.

Diamond Resorts plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, debt repayment and for expansion into new geographic markets. The filing did not reveal how many shares it expects to sell. ()

The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRII", listed Credit Suisse Securities as lead underwriter to its offering.

Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Guggenheim Securities were listed as the main underwriters.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.