* Judge dismisses claims by Russian-Israeli tycoon Gaydamak
* Ex-partners made fortunes from African mining ventures
* Case centred on two disputed agreements
LONDON, June 29 A court battle between two
multi-millionaires who fell out after making a fortune from
Angolan diamonds ended on Friday when Arkady Gaydamak lost his
bid to reclaim hundreds of millions of dollars he said he was
owed by "king of diamonds" Lev Leviev.
The two are among a handful of buccaneering businessmen who
have made fortunes in countries like Angola, Congo and Guinea,
securing positions of influence that have helped their companies
profit hugely from the continent's rich natural resources.
The case, brought by the Russian-Israeli tycoon over
disputed unpaid commissions and dividends against
Uzbekistan-born Israeli Leviev, also involved testimony on the
roles of a Russian rabbi and an Angolan general - and was heard
in London.
It was the latest of a rash of cases brought by billionaires
from Russia and the former Soviet republics to the august
courtrooms of the British capital, revealing at times a clash of
cultures - and some less than complimentary comments.
Gaydamak, described by the judge as a "volatile and
impulsive character" who was "distinctly prone to exaggeration",
became involved in Angolan business and politics in the 1990s.
He claimed to have suggested to the Angolan government that
it obtain control of the country's diamond industry at the
height of the civil war so as to cut off the rebels' flow of
cash from so-called "blood diamonds".
Angola is one of the world's most significant diamond
producers and has long been attractive to traders and buyers.
Gaydamak also said he was instrumental in setting up Ascorp,
the Angolan Diamond Selling Corporation, which had sole
purchasing rights to Angolan diamonds.
He said he had tried to make Leviev, a renowned diamond
trader, a front man for his activities because of a French
inquiry into illegal arms supplies. Gaydamak was later cleared
of involvement in such supplies.
RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRES, LONDON COURTS
Speaking by video link from Israel because of an outstanding
French tax charge, Gaydamak told the High Court on the first day
of the trial that he believed he was entitled to about half
Leviev's diamond assets in Angola.
His argument rested on his claim that there was a written
agreement between them dated December 2001.
Leviev, who has a home in London and who made his name
challenging diamond giant De Beers' monopoly on the sale of
rough diamonds, denied signing the agreement.
Gaydamak argued that Leviev agreed to hold their joint
assets, in particular their share in Ascorp and any income from
those assets, on trust in equal shares.
Leviev's lawyers argued that those claims were compromised
by a settlement agreement between the two in August 2011 in
which Gaydamak signed away his rights to the assets. Gaydamak
said he was induced to sign it.
High Court judge Geoffrey Vos said in his judgment on
Friday: "I find that the 2001 agreement was indeed signed by Mr
Gaydamak and Mr Leviev, and was a valid and enforceable
agreement.
"But the parties entered a valid and binding settlement
agreement which took effect on August 6 2011, whereby each party
released all claims against the other.
"Accordingly the claim will be dismissed."
But Leviev did not escape criticism from the judge, who
spoke of his arrogance and his "rewriting the history" by
leaving some crucial characters out of the story.
Mr Justice Vos said he was "conscious that I have not
accepted either side's evidence in its entirety", with reference
to evidence surrounding the disputed 2001 agreement.
The Angolan government ended the Ascorp monopoly in 2003,
creating a semi-open market regulated by the state.
Other Russian billionaire cases being fought in British
courts include a $6.5 billion dispute between exiled Russian
oligarch Boris Berezovsky and Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich.
The cases tend to involve complex and opaque business
dealings that have challenged British judges used to more
traditional litigation.
Gaydamak later issued a statement in which he said he would
apply for permission to appeal.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Tim Pearce)