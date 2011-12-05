(Sends to additional subscribers)
LONDON Dec 5 Campaign group Global
Witness has pulled out of the Kimberley Process, a scheme
designed to prevent "blood diamonds" from entering the
mainstream market, calling the scheme outdated and a failure,
almost nine years after its launch.
In a damning statement on Monday, Global Witness said the
Kimberley Process had refused to close flaws and loopholes and
accused the diamond-producing governments running the scheme of
showing little interest in reform.
It said customers buying diamond jewellery still could not
be sure whether or not their gems had been used to finance armed
violence and abuses.
"The scheme has failed three tests: it failed to deal with
the trade in conflict diamonds from Côte d'Ivoire, was unwilling
to take serious action in the face of blatant breaches of the
rules over a number of years by Venezuela and has proved
unwilling to stop diamonds fuelling corruption and violence in
Zimbabwe," said Charmian Gooch, a director of Global Witness.
"It has become an accomplice to diamond laundering - whereby
dirty diamonds are mixed in with clean gems."
The Kimberley Process earlier this year allowed Zimbabwe to
begin exporting diamonds from its Marange region, where diamond
fields were seized by security forces in 2008 and at least 200
artisanal miners were killed, according to human rights groups.
That move has been criticised by watchdogs including HRW,
Global Witness and others, and several groups walked out of
Kimberley Process meeting in Kinshasa in June. Exports from
Marange had been suspended since 2009, and campaigners have
highlighted ongoing abuses and smuggling.
The Kimberley Process, a government-led rough diamond
certification scheme, was launched in 2003 and requires member
states to bring in control systems.
Global Witness, which campaigns against natural
resource-related conflict, corruption and associated abuse, said
it had written to the chair of the Kimberley Process to announce
its withdrawal as an official observer.
The concept of "blood" or "conflict" diamonds was first
highlighted by organisations like Global Witness and others in
relation to countries including Sierra Leone and Liberia, where
years of civil war and abuses were funded with gems.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Jane Baird)