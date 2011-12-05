(Adds U.S. comment)
LONDON Dec 5 Campaign group Global Witness has
pulled out of the Kimberley Process, a scheme designed to
prevent "blood diamonds" from entering the mainstream market,
calling the scheme outdated and a failure, almost nine years
after its launch.
In a damning statement on Monday, Global Witness said the
Kimberley Process, a government-led rough diamond certification
scheme launched in 2003 that requires member states to exercise
control of diamond sales, had refused to close flaws and plug
loopholes.
Global Witness accused governments in diamond-producing
countries of showing little interest in reform and warned that
customers who buy diamond jewelry still cannot be sure whether
their gems have been used to finance wars, armed violence or
other abuses.
"The scheme has failed three tests: it failed to deal with
the trade in conflict diamonds from Cote d'Ivoire, was
unwilling to take serious action in the face of blatant
breaches of the rules over a number of years by Venezuela and
has proved unwilling to stop diamonds fueling corruption and
violence in Zimbabwe," said Charmian Gooch, a director of
Global Witness.
"It has become an accomplice to diamond laundering -
whereby dirty diamonds are mixed in with clean gems."
The Kimberley Process allowed Zimbabwe this year to begin
exporting diamonds from its Marange region, where diamond
fields were seized by security forces in 2008 and at least 200
miners were killed, according to human rights groups.
That move has been criticized by watchdogs, including
Global Witness, and several groups walked out of Kimberley
Process meeting in Kinshasa in June. Exports from Marange had
been suspended since 2009, and campaigners have highlighted
ongoing abuses and smuggling.
The United States, which will assume the chair of the
process in 2012, said Global Witness had provided "significant
value" to the discussion on blood diamonds in recent years.
"We understand that Global Witness does not find the
process to be a credible stamp of approval for human rights,"
said State Department spokesman Mark Toner.
"We view this decision as another in a series of challenges
to the Kimberley Process to demonstrate the capacity to
implement reforms and restore its credibility."
Global Witness, which campaigns against natural
resource-related conflict, corruption and associated abuse,
said it had written to the chair of the Kimberley Process to
announce its withdrawal as an official observer.
The concept of "blood" or "conflict" diamonds was first
highlighted by organizations like Global Witness and others in
relation to countries including Sierra Leone and Liberia, where
years of civil war and abuses were funded with gems.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Quinn; reporting by Clara
Ferreira-Marques, editing by Jane Baird and Chris Wilson)