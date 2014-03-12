BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
March 12 Diamond S Shipping Group Inc's largest shareholder, Wilbur Ross, said the tanker company's initial public offering had been canceled because the suggested price was too low, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the billionaire investor.
"We are not opposed to being publicly owned but not at any price," Bloomberg quoted Ross as saying. The final proposal by the underwriters was not acceptable, he said. ()
Ross's company, WL Ross & Co, owns a 32 percent stake in Diamond S Shipping.
The tanker company had been scheduled to price its offering on Tuesday. The company said last month it planned to sell 14 million shares at between $14 and $16 each.
Diamond S Shipping, which counts GlencoreXstrata, Maersk and Hyundai Merchant Marine among its customers, was expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "DSG".
Diamond S Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: