NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 13 percent increase its nine-month pretax profit to 3.11 billion shillings ($32 million), the firm said on Thursday.

Net interest income stood at 4.7 billion shillings compared with 3.5 billion in the same period last year, while earnings per share fell to 9.97 shillings down from 10.83 shillings in September 2010.

Total assets rose to 107.2 billion shillings compared with 80.2 billion and customer deposits rose 85.9 billion shillings against 62.5 billion last year.

The bank operates in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda. ($1 = 96.850 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by George Obulutsa)