NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank
posted a 13 percent increase its nine-month pretax
profit to 3.11 billion shillings ($32 million), the firm said on
Thursday.
Net interest income stood at 4.7 billion shillings compared
with 3.5 billion in the same period last year, while earnings
per share fell to 9.97 shillings down from 10.83 shillings in
September 2010.
Total assets rose to 107.2 billion shillings compared with
80.2 billion and customer deposits rose 85.9 billion shillings
against 62.5 billion last year.
The bank operates in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda.
($1 = 96.850 Kenyan Shillings)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by George Obulutsa)