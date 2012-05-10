NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank's
first-quarter pretax profit rose 54 percent on a big
jump in income from its loan book, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and
Burundi, said profit rose to 1.35 billion shillings ($16.20
million) for the three months to the end of March, lifted by a
80 percent rise in lending.
Interest income from loans and advances increased to 3.2
billion shillings from 1.8 billion shillings in the same period
in 2011, the bank said in a statement.
Net interest income rose 50 percent to 2 billion shillings,
while its basic earnings per share rose to 4.03 shillings from
3.19 shillings last year.
Diamond Trust Bank said in March it planned to offer a
rights issue this year to finance expansion. It successfully
raised funds through rights issues in 2006 and 2007.
($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Helen
Massy-Beresford)