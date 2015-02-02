Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Launches search for new CEO
* President and CEO Peter Zerhouni will move on to a position as CEO with another company active in drug development
* Says the company's chairman will take over as acting President and CEO from March 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: