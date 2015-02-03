BRIEF-Savior Lifetec to issue 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of T$700 mln
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$700 million
Feb 3 Diamyd Medical AB :
* First patient enrolled in new study where the Diamyd diabetes vaccine is administered directly into lymph nodes - DIAGNODE has started
* DIAGNODE is an open label pilot study with five patients between 18 and 30 years of age who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes within 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 7.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment