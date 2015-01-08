BRIEF-Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
Jan 8 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 1 billion yuan ($160.92 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/14thyLh ; bit.ly/1AJyRUR
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of about 8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nLH6ha) Further company coverage: