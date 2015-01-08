Jan 8 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 1 billion yuan ($160.92 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/14thyLh ; bit.ly/1AJyRUR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)