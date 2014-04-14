UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 14 French private equity firm Ardian said on Monday it had sold food ingredient maker Diana to Germany's Symrise in a deal valuing the business at around 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion).
Symrise, the world's fourth largest scents and flavours company, said on Saturday it had made a binding offer to acquire Diana in a move that expands its activities into the pet food market. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources