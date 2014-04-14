PARIS, April 14 French private equity firm Ardian said on Monday it had sold food ingredient maker Diana to Germany's Symrise in a deal valuing the business at around 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion).

Symrise, the world's fourth largest scents and flavours company, said on Saturday it had made a binding offer to acquire Diana in a move that expands its activities into the pet food market. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)