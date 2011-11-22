* Q3 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.11
* Rev rose four-fold
Nov 22 Shipping company Diana
Containerships Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts'
estimates, helped by the increase in the number of vessels in
its fleet and higher charter rates.
"This quarter represents the first time that we have
operated for the entire period with our full fleet of five
container vessels," Chief Executive Simeon Palios said in a
statement.
Time charter equivalent rate, or voyage revenue less
expenses, was up about 58 percent from last year.
July-September net income came in at $2.7 million, or 12
cents a share. Revenue rose four fold to $9.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 11
cents per share on revenue of $9.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $4.98 Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)