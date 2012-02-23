* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.11/shr

* Q4 rev up 195 pct to $9.8 mln

Feb 23 Shipping company Diana Containerships Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher operating expenses.

October-December net income came in at $1.3 million, or 6 cents a share compared with a net loss of $15,602 a year ago.

Revenue almost tripled to $9.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $9.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vessel operating expenses nearly tripled, mainly due to extensive maintenance costs for the company's newly acquired Maersk vessels.

Shares of the company closed at $7.00 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

