* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs $0.04 year ago

May 2 Diana Containerships Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it added four vessels to its fleet, and raised its quarterly dividend 67 percent.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $6.83 before the bell on Wednesday.

Time charter revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose almost four times to $12.4 million.

January-March net income rose to $1.9 million, or 8 cents a share, from $257,000, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

The Athens, Greece-based company increased its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.

The company's shares, which have shed more than half its value in the last year, closed at $6.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)