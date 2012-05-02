* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs $0.04 year ago
* Time charter rev $12.4 mln vs $3.2 mln year ago
* Shares up 8 pct premarket
May 2 Diana Containerships Inc posted a
higher quarterly profit as it added four vessels to its fleet,
and raised its quarterly dividend 67 percent.
Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $6.83 before the
bell on Wednesday.
Time charter revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose
almost four times to $12.4 million.
January-March net income rose to $1.9 million, or 8 cents a
share, from $257,000, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.
The Athens, Greece-based company increased its quarterly
dividend to 25 cents per share.
The company's shares, which have shed more than half its
value in the last year, closed at $6.34 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)