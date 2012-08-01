* Q2 EPS $0.10 vs loss/shr $0.06 last year
* Q2 revenue more than triples to $14.9 mln
Aug 1 Diana Containerships Inc reported
a second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in the total
number of vessels, and the Greece-based company said it signed a
time-charter contract.
The company entered into the contract with French
family-owned shipper CMA CGM SA for one of its
container vessels at a daily rate of $7,500 per day. The vessel
- Centaurus - was previously chartered at a gross rate of
$20,000 per day.
Diana's April-June net income was $2.24 million, or 10 cents
per share, compared with net loss of $646,000, or 6 cents per
share a year earlier.
Time charter equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less
expenses - more than tripled to $14.9 million.
Shares of the company closed at $6.13 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)