BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Diana Shipping Inc's quarterly profit fell 37 percent as low rates continued to weigh on revenue and the Greek drybulk carrier said it signed time-charter contracts for two of its carriers.
The company said it expects to earn about $9.4 million from the employment of the two Panamax dry bulk carriers, which have a deadweight capacity of 60,000 tons to 80,000 tons.
Profit fell to $17.4 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $27.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Time-charter revenue fell 11 percent to $57.6 million during the second quarter.
The company's container shipping unit Diana Containerships Inc turned to a profit on Wednesday, helped by an expanded fleet. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.