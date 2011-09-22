* Contracts for both carriers at $18,000/day gross rate

* Sees charters to start in 2012

* Contracts to generate about $48.6 mln in gross revenue (Follows alerts)

Sept 22 Drybulk cargo shipper Diana Shipping Inc signed time-charter agreements for its two dry bulk carriers with London-based EDF Trading Ltd.

The company expects the charters to begin in 2012 at a gross rate of $18,000 per day.

Athens, Greece-based Diana Shipping said the time charter contracts for its Newcastlemax carriers are expected to generate about $48.6 million in gross revenue.

A time charter is a contract for hiring of a ship for a specified period of time.

The carriers, which have a dead weight ton capacity of 206,000 each, are under construction.

Shares of Diana Shipping closed at $7.70 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 2 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)