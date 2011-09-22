* Contracts for both carriers at $18,000/day gross rate
* Sees charters to start in 2012
* Contracts to generate about $48.6 mln in gross revenue
Sept 22 Drybulk cargo shipper Diana Shipping Inc
signed time-charter agreements for its two dry bulk
carriers with London-based EDF Trading Ltd.
The company expects the charters to begin in 2012 at a gross
rate of $18,000 per day.
Athens, Greece-based Diana Shipping said the time charter
contracts for its Newcastlemax carriers are expected
to generate about $48.6 million in gross revenue.
A time charter is a contract for hiring of a ship for a
specified period of time.
The carriers, which have a dead weight ton capacity of
206,000 each, are under construction.
Shares of Diana Shipping closed at $7.70 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They were down 2 percent in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)