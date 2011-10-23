DOHA Oct 23 Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment
Co. signed a $543.8 million contract with Consolidated
Contractors Co. to develop two projects in Egypt, Qatari Diar
said on Sunday.
Qatari Diar, the property arm of the Gulf state's sovereign
wealth fund, established in 2004 to invest in real estate assets
abroad, counts London's Chelsea Barracks among its most
high-profile overseas assets.
The contract allots $464.3 million to the company's Nile
Corniche project in Cairo and $79.5 million to its coastal
resort project in Sharm El Sheikh, Qatari Diar said in a
statement.
The mixed-use Nile Corniche project will include the
construction of a five-star St. Regis hotel as well as office
and residential accommodation, it said.
The first phase of construction for the costal Sharm El
Sheikh resort project, intended to draw tourists, is scheduled
for completion in June 2012, it said.
