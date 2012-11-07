MILAN Nov 7 Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin said on Wednesday its proposed special dividend of 0.83 euros per share will have no impact on the payment of the ordinary dividend nor on possible acquisitions.

"The special dividend will not have, should not have, an impact on the ordinary dividend. We will continue to distribute 25 percent of net profit," Diasorin's CEO Carlo Rosa told a conference call.

