BRIEF-Neuron Bio to control 92.39 pct of Neol Bio
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
MILAN Nov 7 Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin said on Wednesday its proposed special dividend of 0.83 euros per share will have no impact on the payment of the ordinary dividend nor on possible acquisitions.
"The special dividend will not have, should not have, an impact on the ordinary dividend. We will continue to distribute 25 percent of net profit," Diasorin's CEO Carlo Rosa told a conference call.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.